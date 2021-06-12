Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 99,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,306,028 shares.The stock last traded at $10.54 and had previously closed at $10.48.

Several research analysts have commented on PVG shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 182,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 312,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 209,788 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

