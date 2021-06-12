Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,768,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,361 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $28,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

PRMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

