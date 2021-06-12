Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 27,647 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 59,786 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 410,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,652.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 135,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

