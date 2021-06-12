Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,223 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Northwest Bancshares worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 68,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Insiders sold 3,408 shares of company stock valued at $48,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

