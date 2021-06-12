Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heska by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $206.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Heska Co. has a one year low of $81.98 and a one year high of $217.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

