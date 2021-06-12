Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.27 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUPN stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $32.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

