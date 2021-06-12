Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEN opened at $24.14 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

