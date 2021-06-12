Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 62,194 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Invesco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 929,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Invesco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 907,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 35,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

