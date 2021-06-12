Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

PRTH has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07. Priority Technology has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 45,455 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,347.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,888,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,310 shares of company stock valued at $266,628. Company insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Priority Technology by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 201,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Priority Technology by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Priority Technology by 10,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 126,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Priority Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

