ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Short Interest Update

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the May 13th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,002,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBYA traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,328,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,826,750. ProBility Media has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get ProBility Media alerts:

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ProBility Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProBility Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.