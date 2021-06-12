ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $44.79. Approximately 39,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 8,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 99,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period.

