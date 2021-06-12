ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

