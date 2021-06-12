Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.