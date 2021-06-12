Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.94, but opened at $41.30. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prothena shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 185 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Get Prothena alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Prothena by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,252,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.