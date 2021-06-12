ProximaX (XPX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $174,405.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $174,405.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProximaX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058718 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00171235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00195946 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.01127530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,720.00 or 0.99842786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.