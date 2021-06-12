PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Critical Analysis

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Banco BBVA Argentina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $6.63 billion 3.09 $1.95 billion N/A N/A Banco BBVA Argentina $1.86 billion 0.43 $142.73 million $0.83 4.69

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Banco BBVA Argentina.

Risk and Volatility

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco BBVA Argentina has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Banco BBVA Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Banco BBVA Argentina 8.27% 10.10% 1.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Banco BBVA Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco BBVA Argentina 1 1 0 0 1.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Banco BBVA Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco BBVA Argentina beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds and retail state bonds; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; cash management services; trade finance services, such as financial supply chain management, value chain, import and export, and bank guarantee and standby letters of credit services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity and hedging products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and bankassurance, money transfer, and remittance services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,714 office networks and 13,217 ATM networks. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies. The company also provides corporate and investment banking products and services, such as global transaction services; global markets solutions, such as risk management and securities brokerage; long term financing products, including project finance and syndicated loans; corporate finance services comprising mergers and acquisitions; and capital markets advisory services to corporations and multinational companies operating in Argentina. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 247 branches, 15 in-company branches, 7 point of sale outlet, 2 point of express support, 888 ATMs, and 857 self-service terminals, as well as a telephone banking and Internet banking services. The company was formerly known as BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. and changed its name to Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. in July 2019. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. was founded in 1886 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.