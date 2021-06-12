Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.59 ($111.28).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €93.28 ($109.74) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion and a PE ratio of 90.30. Puma has a 52 week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52 week high of €95.24 ($112.05).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

