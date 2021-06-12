Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Hits Market Cap of $6.59 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $5,820.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058420 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00162930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00198134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.01152008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,431.30 or 0.99741456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

