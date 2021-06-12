Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $165.82 on Thursday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

