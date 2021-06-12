Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

DIN stock opened at $92.83 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

