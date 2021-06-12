Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of LPX opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

