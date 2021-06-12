Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.87.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$12.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.06. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 in the last 90 days.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.