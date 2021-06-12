Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Raised by Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.

Shares of NGD opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

