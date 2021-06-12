Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

NYSE:SHW opened at $276.74 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

