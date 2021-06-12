Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.28 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WPM. CSFB lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.44.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$58.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$26.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$289,809.18. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. Insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592 in the last ninety days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

