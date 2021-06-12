Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.55.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$28.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a market cap of C$50.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$41.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

