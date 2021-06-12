Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Lowered by Raymond James

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YRI. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.78.

TSE YRI opened at C$6.22 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$51,079.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,192,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,715,345.66.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

