QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,284 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $49.83.

Separately, TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned approximately 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

