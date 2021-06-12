QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,426,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995,681. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.