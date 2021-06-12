Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.87. 178,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,710. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.26.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.