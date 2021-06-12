Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $116.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,710. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

