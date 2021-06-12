QunQun Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $620,288.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $620,288.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00794384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.87 or 0.08368410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00087134 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

