Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas Sells 39,652 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $88.88 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.