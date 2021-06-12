Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas Sells 39,652 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $88.88 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Rapid7 by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

