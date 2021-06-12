Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the May 13th total of 185,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

