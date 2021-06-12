Raymond James Analysts Give Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

CVE:ORE opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$532.84 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$27,305.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 367,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,184. In the last three months, insiders purchased 55,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,716.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.