Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.57 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMX. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.40.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$6.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$957.45 million and a P/E ratio of 21.52. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.31 and a 1-year high of C$7.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

