Raymond James Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$12.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IVN. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.31.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

TSE:IVN opened at C$8.76 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$9.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.65. The company has a current ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.1503429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.