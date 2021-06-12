Raymond James Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

