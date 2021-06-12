Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

RYAM opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.15 million, a P/E ratio of -194.20 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.