Realio Network Price Tops $1.48 on Exchanges (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00004132 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and $398,946.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00162700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00196167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.82 or 0.01171163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,880.50 or 0.99856741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

