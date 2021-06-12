Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $365.75

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 365.75 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 383.50 ($5.01). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 379 ($4.95), with a volume of 488,203 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £932.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 365.75.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

