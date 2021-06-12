Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $365.75

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 365.75 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 383.50 ($5.01). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 379 ($4.95), with a volume of 488,203 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £932.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 365.75.

Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

