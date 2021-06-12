Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 166.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $68.20 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,997 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

