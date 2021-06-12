Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $21.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

