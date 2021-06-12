RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $16.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.75. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $144.03 and a twelve month high of $191.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.