Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal Sells 1,576 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $132,063.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12.

RPTX opened at $33.43 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

