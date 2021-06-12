Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,302 shares of company stock worth $10,346,141 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

