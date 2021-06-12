Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million.

CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.51.

TSE:CEU opened at C$1.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.20 million and a P/E ratio of 67.93. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,983,918.09. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$71,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,158,395 shares in the company, valued at C$3,712,439.40. Insiders have sold 226,202 shares of company stock worth $401,785 over the last ninety days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.