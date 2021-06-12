Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tivity Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tivity Health in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TVTY. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -196.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.51. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

