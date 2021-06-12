Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Cogent Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 216.51% and a negative net margin of 264.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.13 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $312.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $157,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

