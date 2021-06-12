Research Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Newmont stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 10.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

